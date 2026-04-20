Evil Stream

Create a suspenseful starting screen for your livestream with a dark, horror-inspired design. This template features gritty textures, subtle particle drift, ominous hand silhouettes, and bold 3D lettering to set the mood before you go live. Easily customize the headline, supporting copy, logo, fonts, and color styles. Dial in particle density, glow, and shadow depth to match your brand. Ideal for gaming channels and spooky events, this centered, high-impact layout keeps focus on your message while building tension. Fast to edit and perfect for any platform—get your audience ready in style.