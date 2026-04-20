Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Evil Stream - Original - Poster image

Evil Stream

00:13 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Stream screen
Stream elements
Horror
Gaming
Grunge
7exports
rating
Create a suspenseful starting screen for your livestream with a dark, horror-inspired design. This template features gritty textures, subtle particle drift, ominous hand silhouettes, and bold 3D lettering to set the mood before you go live. Easily customize the headline, supporting copy, logo, fonts, and color styles. Dial in particle density, glow, and shadow depth to match your brand. Ideal for gaming channels and spooky events, this centered, high-impact layout keeps focus on your message while building tension. Fast to edit and perfect for any platform—get your audience ready in style.
S_WorX profile image
S_WorX
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Horrifying Reveal
By S_WorX
Edit
00:13
Horrifying Reveal Original theme video
Left 4 Dead Stream Screen
By Harchenko
Edit
00:10
Left 4 Dead Stream Screen Original theme video
Apex Legends Stream Screen
By Shoeeb
Edit
00:10
Apex Legends Stream Screen Original theme video
Friday the 13th Logo or Text Intro
By S_WorX
Edit
00:11
Friday the 13th Logo or Text Intro Original theme video
Zombie Gameplay Intro
By S_WorX
Edit
00:13
Zombie Gameplay Intro Logo Version theme video
Battlefield 2042 Stream Screen
By EnjoystX
Edit
00:10
Battlefield 2042 Stream Screen Original theme video
Spider Web Stream Screen
By kudos
Edit
00:10
Spider Web Stream Screen Original theme video
Ancients 2
By mocarg
Edit
60fps
00:10
Ancients 2 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us