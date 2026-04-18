Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Render Evil - Original - Poster image

Render Evil

00:13 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 2 audios
Logo animation
Horror
Intro
Hand
Outro
9exports
rating
Unleash a chilling brand moment with a horror‑themed logo reveal. Creeping hands emerge from the darkness, a cracked emblem bleeds with gritty texture, and drifting particles set a tense atmosphere. Customize colors, glow, crack intensity, blood runs, and particle visibility to match your style. Add your logo and headline for a powerful intro or outro that fits gaming, film, and thriller content. Designed for clarity in the center of the frame, this moody piece builds suspense before landing a bold title. Fast to set up, impactful on screen—perfect for channels seeking a darker edge.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us