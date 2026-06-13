Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dead by Daylight - Original - Poster image

DBD Bloodline Cuts

00:22 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 2 audios
Horror
Title sequence
Intro
Logo animation
Knife
14exports
rating
Set a chilling tone with a horror slasher intro built around brutal blade swipes, gritty textures, and ominous atmosphere. This title sequence strings together multiple headlines before culminating in a punchy logo reveal. Expect distressed concrete backdrops, heavy vignettes, dust motes, film grain, and visceral blood accents. Precision slice transitions and zoom bursts deliver high-impact cuts timed to hits. Perfect for trailers, spooky content, or dark branding, it’s fully customizable with text, logo, color styles, particles, and glow controls to match your look.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us