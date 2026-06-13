DBD Bloodline Cuts
00:22 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 2 audios
14exports
Set a chilling tone with a horror slasher intro built around brutal blade swipes, gritty textures, and ominous atmosphere. This title sequence strings together multiple headlines before culminating in a punchy logo reveal. Expect distressed concrete backdrops, heavy vignettes, dust motes, film grain, and visceral blood accents. Precision slice transitions and zoom bursts deliver high-impact cuts timed to hits. Perfect for trailers, spooky content, or dark branding, it’s fully customizable with text, logo, color styles, particles, and glow controls to match your look.
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