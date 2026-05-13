COD Stream

Set the tone before you go live with a cinematic starting screen built around a bold neon headline, smoky ambience, and subtle particle drift. This design keeps viewers engaged while you prep. Quickly customize the headline, subtext, call‑to‑action, and logo. Fine‑tune glow intensity, flicker behavior, and color settings for text, smoke, and particles to match your brand. Ideal for starting soon, intermission, or standby moments across streaming platforms, it maintains energy without distracting from your show. Make a strong first impression and keep your audience hyped from the very first second.