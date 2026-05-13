Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
COD Stream - Original - Poster image

COD Stream

00:30 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 video · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Stream screen
Stream elements
Glow
Smoke
Cinematic
7exports
rating
Set the tone before you go live with a cinematic starting screen built around a bold neon headline, smoky ambience, and subtle particle drift. This design keeps viewers engaged while you prep. Quickly customize the headline, subtext, call‑to‑action, and logo. Fine‑tune glow intensity, flicker behavior, and color settings for text, smoke, and particles to match your brand. Ideal for starting soon, intermission, or standby moments across streaming platforms, it maintains energy without distracting from your show. Make a strong first impression and keep your audience hyped from the very first second.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us