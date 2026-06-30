Brains On Hold

Kick off your gaming broadcasts with a bold, horror-themed stream screen. Four striking 3D zombies, eerie fog, and RGB split effects create instant atmosphere. Customize headline, supporting lines, CTA, and logo to fit your brand. Smooth camera drift and layered depth keep viewers engaged while you get ready to go live. Perfect as a pre-stream or intermission scene for gaming channels seeking a unique undead aesthetic. Quick to edit, easy to brand, and designed to turn waiting time into a memorable experience.