Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Brains On Hold - Original - Poster image

Brains On Hold

00:13 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 2 audios
Stream screen
Stream elements
3D motion graphics
Gaming
Horror
11exports
rating
Kick off your gaming broadcasts with a bold, horror-themed stream screen. Four striking 3D zombies, eerie fog, and RGB split effects create instant atmosphere. Customize headline, supporting lines, CTA, and logo to fit your brand. Smooth camera drift and layered depth keep viewers engaged while you get ready to go live. Perfect as a pre-stream or intermission scene for gaming channels seeking a unique undead aesthetic. Quick to edit, easy to brand, and designed to turn waiting time into a memorable experience.
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Intro
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
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Stream Elements
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Newest templates
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Our top picks
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Video Essentials
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Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
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Christmas Cards
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
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Help
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Contact Us