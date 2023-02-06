Zombie Arm Intro

Unleash a chilling brand moment with this horror logo animation. A grungy concrete backdrop, drifting particles, and a striking zombie hand carve bloody claw marks through your logo, creating a tense, cinematic reveal. Ideal for Halloween content, scary trailers, and spooky intros or outros. Customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to match your brand, and pair with your own music or the included sound effects for maximum impact. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it’s a fast way to add atmospheric, grunge-infused terror to your videos.