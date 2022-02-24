Bomba Intro

Create a high-impact logo reveal with a cinematic, 3D bomb that ignites, builds tension, and explodes into a bold brand moment. This logo animation blends dramatic lighting, metallic textures, smoke, and a glitch transition to deliver a striking intro or outro. Customize your logo, tagline, colors, and audio to match your identity. Perfect for film intros, trailers, channels, and production branding. The centered composition and dark aesthetic focus attention on your mark, while the minimal design keeps it clean and memorable across multiple aspect ratios.