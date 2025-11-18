Try for free
Neural Transmission

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
2K
Landscape
Television
Screen
Distortion
Retro
Digital
Particles
Music
More details
Neural Transmission - Original - Poster image
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
10exports
Up to 2h
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1song
4videos
4images
2texts
1font
Transport your audience into a retro-futuristic journey with the Neural Transmission template. A man, linked to vintage screens, becomes the medium for your music's visual soul. Each beat syncs with his cerebral connection, offering a cyberpunk spectacle that's perfect for dark synth or experimental genres. With full customization, you can embed your logo, images, and text to enhance your musical storytelling.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Retro Mind Visualizer Original theme video
Retro Mind Visualizer
Edit
By S_WorX
2h
3
33
24
Bring life to your beats with the Retro Mind Visualizer, which is a throwback to the days of neon lights and CRT screens. Watch as a solitary figure is surrounded by a wall of screens, each flashing in harmony with your track. With options to add your own visual flair, including logos and personalized messages, this template promises a mesmerizing experience for your audience on any device.
Screen Display Lyrics Crt Tv theme video
Screen Display Lyrics
Edit
By TippyTop
2h
3
6
41
Embark on a visual odyssey with our innovative Screen Display Lyrics Video template, where your lyrics come to life on a trio of distinctive screens—Crt TV, Flat TV, and Curve Monitor. Immerse your audience in the nostalgic glow of a Crt TV, the sleek brilliance of a Flat TV, and the immersive curvature of a Curve Monitor, all enveloped in an atmospheric darkness. Tailored for musicians and content creators alike, this visually striking template is designed to elevate your presence in the digital realm. With the flexibility to customize text and colors, you can ensure your song not only hits the right notes but captivates your audience on social media.
Retro TV Visualizer Original theme video
Retro TV Visualizer
Edit
By EnjoystX
2h
1
5
23
Step into a world where vintage meets modern and sounds are visualized like never before. Our Retro TV Visualizer breathes life into your music tracks, syncing every beat to the flickers of classic TV sets. Fully customizable, this template is an audio-visual match made in heaven for creating engaging music videos, presentations, or standout social media content.
Bad Signal Original theme video
Bad Signal
Edit
By Romabox
2h
11
6
34
The bad signal is a dynamic glitch visualizer, perfectly suited for music that uses around 140bmp or has strong bass drops.
Cassette Lyrics Originall theme video
Cassette Lyrics
Edit
By Shoeeb
2h
8
4
32
Set the stage for your music with a twist of nostalgia using our Cassette Lyrics template. A vintage cassette tape spins to the rhythm of your track, its digital screen pulsing with the beat. Seamlessly customize with your logo, lyrics, and brand colors to enhance any song or performance, ready to publish on your favorite streaming platforms.
TV Inferno Lyrics Urban Rooftop theme video
TV Inferno Lyrics
Edit
By TippyTop
2h
6
6
40
With the TV Inferno Lyrics, your music becomes an audiovisual powerhouse, enshrined in vintage flair and engulfed by untamed flames. This template is perfect for making your lyrics the star of the show, with ample customization options to infuse your brand into the experience. Share your musical inferno widely, from YouTube hits to social media buzz your track deserves to be heard and seen.
Neon City Lyrics Burn theme video
Neon City Lyrics
Edit
By Shoeeb
2h
4
6
32
Capture the essence of your music through the neon-lit dystopian world of our Neon City Lyrics template. Every word of your song will resonate as it appears amidst the atmospheric decay of a wet city street. Your personalized imagery and typography will enhance the visual impact, creating a lyric video with a gritty, cinematic flair that will draw viewers into the soul of your music and keep them hooked.
Synthwave Original theme video
Synthwave
Edit
By S_WorX
2h
2
4
29
Transport your audience to a neon-infused dreamscape with our Synthwave visualizer. Perfectly timed to your tunes, this template's vibrant grid and retro patterns will make your tracks not only heard, but vividly felt. Tailor the visuals with your text, fonts, and colors for a personalized touch that mirrors your musical style. Ideal for engaging the social media crowd or enhancing live gigs.
