Bring your music to life with a storm‑themed, audio‑reactive visualizer. Striking lightning and drifting clouds create an atmospheric stage for your artist name and a responsive waveform. The spectrum animates to your track, while adjustable colors and glow help match your brand. Tweak spectrum style, sensitivity, and beat response to fit any genre—from ambient to bass‑heavy. Perfect for releases, teasers, and social posts, this minimal, centered layout keeps the focus on your sound with bold contrast and moody vibes. Make a powerful impression with a sleek, lightning‑charged music visualizer.