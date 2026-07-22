Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Lightning Visualizer - Original - Poster image

Stormwave

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Atmospheric
Electricity
Audio reactive
Music
7exports
rating
Bring your music to life with a storm‑themed, audio‑reactive visualizer. Striking lightning and drifting clouds create an atmospheric stage for your artist name and a responsive waveform. The spectrum animates to your track, while adjustable colors and glow help match your brand. Tweak spectrum style, sensitivity, and beat response to fit any genre—from ambient to bass‑heavy. Perfect for releases, teasers, and social posts, this minimal, centered layout keeps the focus on your sound with bold contrast and moody vibes. Make a powerful impression with a sleek, lightning‑charged music visualizer.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us