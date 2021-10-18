Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Rainy Mood - Journey - Poster image

Rainy Mood

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 videos · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Glow
Audio spectrum
Rain
6.3Kexports
rating
Bring your music to life with a neon audio visualizer set in a moody rain scene. A reactive linear spectrum dances to your track while lightning bolts flash on beat. Add your logo and display artist and song titles, plus a handy song timer and progress bar for listener context. The design blends atmospheric rain, horizon glow, and electric highlights for a striking, digital look. Tweak colors, spectrum intensity, and layout options to fit any genre—from chill to energetic. Perfect for releases, teasers, and uploads across streaming and social platforms.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us