Rainy Mood

Bring your music to life with a neon audio visualizer set in a moody rain scene. A reactive linear spectrum dances to your track while lightning bolts flash on beat. Add your logo and display artist and song titles, plus a handy song timer and progress bar for listener context. The design blends atmospheric rain, horizon glow, and electric highlights for a striking, digital look. Tweak colors, spectrum intensity, and layout options to fit any genre—from chill to energetic. Perfect for releases, teasers, and uploads across streaming and social platforms.