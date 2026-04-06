Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Storm Signal - Original - Poster image

Storm Signal

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 14 videos · 14 images · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
Cinematic
Music
Atmospheric
TV screen
7exports
rating
Bring your track to life with a dark, cinematic music visualizer. A stacked array of vintage CRT TVs sits in a storm‑lit arena while lightning and a reactive spectrum pulse to your audio. Showcase your branding with customizable logos, images and headline text, and fine‑tune colors, frequency ranges and styles to match any genre. The reflective floor, moody clouds and analog screen glow create an unforgettable retro broadcast atmosphere. Perfect for singles, albums, channels and premieres—drop in your audio and make a striking visual statement in minutes.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us