Neon Rainstorm Beats

Bring your music to life with a neon-soaked, rain-drenched visualizer that pulses to every beat. A central logo or cover shines like a neon sign as a linear audio spectrum dances behind it, while a sleek progress bar and timer keep listeners engaged. Lightning flashes, electric accents, and a reflective wet floor create a bold, atmospheric stage for your sound. Easily customize colors, spectrum style, and visuals to suit any genre—from synthwave to bass-heavy beats. Perfect for releases, premieres, and streaming backdrops, this immersive design turns your track into a captivating audiovisual experience.