Lightning Visualizer - Horizontal

Turn your music into a stormy visual experience. This audio visualizer pairs a reactive linear spectrum with dramatic lightning, dark clouds, and a subtle retro VHS texture. Drop in your cover art and track, choose colors for lightning and spectrum, and let beat-driven exposure bring energy to every hit. Built for songs across genres, it supports multiple aspect ratios and adapts to your full track length. Perfect for releases, channel uploads, and teasers where moody, neon accents meet grungy atmosphere.