Sci-Fi Visualizer - Horizontal

Bring your music to life with a retro CRT visualizer set in a moody field. Audio‑reactive equalizer bars, glitch overlays, and occasional lightning strikes amplify the energy, while a bold LED-style title reads beneath the screen. Personalize the artwork, text, and color accents to match your brand or release. Designed for synthwave, electronic, and beyond, it adapts to multiple aspect ratios and follows your track from start to finish. Upload your audio, drop in a cover, tweak the palette, and render a performance-ready visual that looks timeless and electrifying.