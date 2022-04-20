Disintegration Logo Intro

Make a solid first impression with a cinematic logo animation built around impact, cracking stone, and drifting debris. This 3D motion graphics template delivers an epic, destructive reveal perfect for intros or outros. Customize your logo and colors, then watch it shatter and settle against a dark, moody backdrop as subtle particles complete the scene. The final text line provides a clean space for your website or call to action. Ideal for channels, brands, and creators seeking a bold, high-impact identity sting that looks premium on any platform.