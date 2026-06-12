Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Vaultout - Original - Poster image

Vaultout

00:11 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 3 images · 2 texts · 1 font · 2 audios
Logo animation
Intro
Industrial
Apocalyptic
Outro
17exports
rating
Forge a powerful identity with an industrial logo animation built around a heavy vault mechanism, atmospheric smoke, and distressed textures. This cinematic, post‑apocalyptic design is perfect for intros or outros that demand presence. Personalize your logo and headline, fine‑tune glow and damage for the exact level of grit, and color the lights and smoke to match your brand. The centered composition keeps attention on your mark while dramatic light rays and fog complete the reveal. Ideal for bold branding, channels, and trailers seeking a rugged, mechanical vibe with a suspenseful build.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
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Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us