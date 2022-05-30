Bullet Holes Intro

Make an entrance with a cinematic logo animation that hits hard. This 3D intro features bullet-hole impacts, backlit light rays, smoke and dust to frame your brand with intensity. Switch between logo or title, fine-tune fonts, and match the scene with customizable colors. Ideal as an intro or outro for YouTube, promos, and social videos, it delivers a bold, industrial mood without sacrificing clarity. If you need a powerful reveal that stands out and sets the tone for your content, this design provides a polished, high-impact finish ready to deploy across platforms.