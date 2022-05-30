Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Bullet Holes Intro - Logo Version - Poster image

Bullet Holes Intro

00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts · 2 audios
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Cinematic
1.6Kexports
rating
Make an entrance with a cinematic logo animation that hits hard. This 3D intro features bullet-hole impacts, backlit light rays, smoke and dust to frame your brand with intensity. Switch between logo or title, fine-tune fonts, and match the scene with customizable colors. Ideal as an intro or outro for YouTube, promos, and social videos, it delivers a bold, industrial mood without sacrificing clarity. If you need a powerful reveal that stands out and sets the tone for your content, this design provides a polished, high-impact finish ready to deploy across platforms.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
S_WorX profile image
S_WorX
Edit
Themes (8)
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Logo Version
Edit
Logo Version
Logo Version Blue
Edit
Logo Version Blue
Logo Version Red
Edit
Logo Version Red
Logo Version Green
Edit
Logo Version Green
Text Version White
Edit
Text Version White
Text Version Blue
Edit
Text Version Blue
Text Version Red
Edit
Text Version Red
Text Version Green
Edit
Text Version Green
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us