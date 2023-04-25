Midnight Rain Title

Create a dramatic opener with a rain‑soaked, cinematic title. This atmospheric motion title features 3D extruded typography glistening over a wet concrete wall, with seamless fades and subtle light sweeps. Ideal for intros, outros, and channel branding, it includes space for a headline, call‑to‑action, and optional logos or credits. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and set the tone with a suspenseful, high‑impact look that grabs attention instantly.