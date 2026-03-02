Brainwave Protocol Lyrics
Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
14exports
Transform your music into a high‑tech visual experience. This audio‑reactive visualizer features a central VR headset surrounded by dynamic cables, neon glows, and drifting particles. Display a customizable spectrum, optional lyrics, and a timer to keep listeners engaged. Fine‑tune colors, glow, lighting, and motion, toggle cable movement and code overlays, and add your branding with ease. Built in 3D with a dark, cyberpunk atmosphere, it adapts to your track and looks great across genres—from synthwave to EDM and beyond. Create striking, futuristic visuals that amplify your sound in seconds.
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX