Brainwave Protocol Lyrics

Transform your music into a high‑tech visual experience. This audio‑reactive visualizer features a central VR headset surrounded by dynamic cables, neon glows, and drifting particles. Display a customizable spectrum, optional lyrics, and a timer to keep listeners engaged. Fine‑tune colors, glow, lighting, and motion, toggle cable movement and code overlays, and add your branding with ease. Built in 3D with a dark, cyberpunk atmosphere, it adapts to your track and looks great across genres—from synthwave to EDM and beyond. Create striking, futuristic visuals that amplify your sound in seconds.