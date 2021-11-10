Stored Energy

Bring your tracks to life with a clean, neon audio visualizer. This template features a responsive linear spectrum, editable song and artist text, and an optional song timer for clear playback context. Fine‑tune band density and thickness, colorize the spectrum and glow accents, and add subtle particles for atmosphere. Drop in your cover art or background image and let the visuals pulse to the beat. Perfect for music releases, teasers, and uploads across platforms, it’s an easy way to create engaging, high‑contrast visuals that highlight your sound.