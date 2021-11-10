Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Stored Energy - Original - Poster image

Stored Energy

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Glow
Music
Digital
Audio spectrum
60.4Kexports
rating
Bring your tracks to life with a clean, neon audio visualizer. This template features a responsive linear spectrum, editable song and artist text, and an optional song timer for clear playback context. Fine‑tune band density and thickness, colorize the spectrum and glow accents, and add subtle particles for atmosphere. Drop in your cover art or background image and let the visuals pulse to the beat. Perfect for music releases, teasers, and uploads across platforms, it’s an easy way to create engaging, high‑contrast visuals that highlight your sound.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us