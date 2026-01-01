Slideshow for my birthday party
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CHAMPION AUTHOR
TippyTop
Hello. I'm Sanju, a motion designer with 10+ years of experience in transforming ideas into vibrant 2D and 3D animations. Explore a curated collection of projects crafted to elevate your ventures. Join me on a journey of innovation and utility – together, we'll make it extraordinary.
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