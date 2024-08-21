en
Vinyl Record Mockup
Created by TippyTop
7exports
15 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
5images
7texts
2fonts
1audio
Bring the allure of yesteryears into today's digital age with our classic Vinyl Record Mockup template. Convert your musical or retro-themed projects into a high-definition work of art with customizable logos, fonts, and colors. Create content that's not just nostalgic but also universally appealing and ready for the limelight across all platforms.
Similar templates
Best of TippyTop
By tarazz
10s
27
7
10
Immerse viewers in the essence of beauty with this stunning Aloe Skin Care Product Promo template. A lone cosmetic bottle basks in sunlit serenity atop lush aloe leaves, beckoning onlookers into a world of pure allure. With versatile text, fonts, and colors, bring your product's story to life in a video designed to captivate and enchant. Ideal for various displays, this template promises a serene journey into the heart of your brand.
By Skvifi
11s
7
6
21
Capture the essence of your product with a touch of sophistication using the Bottle Cap Mockup. The animated journey of your product's cap creates a refined storytelling experience that's bound to impress. Personalization is at your fingertips with options to add logos, taglines, and customize fonts and colors. Ideal for any widescreen-ready content that desires the perfect balance between elegance and information.
By Moysher
10s
10
8
1
Turn up your style and spin your way to success with our Spinning Polo Shirt Mockup motion graphics template. Showcase your latest polo t-shirt design with a sleek rotation on a transparent background, ensuring your product shines. Customizable elements like your logo, product images, and brand colors make this the perfect pitch for your fashion line. Whether it's for an ad or a presentation, make every display of your product a showstopper.
By thundermotion2021
10s
4
3
4
Sweep your audience off their feet with a full-circle view of your product using our Rotating Mug Mockup. With your custom images and logo infused into the animation, your product will be the star of the screen. Ideal for digital and physical product promos, this template ensures your brand shines in a continuous spin of engagement and style.
By thundermotion2021
10s
4
3
5
Show off your product with a spin! Our Rotating Round Pin Badge Mockup template brings your logo and image into a full 360-degree display, perfect for showing off every angle of your brand. This multipurpose Product Promo video crafts an immersive experience that best tells your product's story. Enhance it with your unique branding and watch your sales potential soar.
By thundermotion2021
10s
5
3
3
Spotlight your product with our Rotating Business Card Mockup promo video. Watch as your business card comes alive, rotating in a stunning 360 display, ensuring not a single detail goes unnoticed. Tailor with your imagery and unique animations - a powerful asset for any marketing toolkit, breathing life into your product's story.
By TippyTop
15s
23
14
33
Elevate your branding with our latest Content Creator Room Mockup, where every detail is customizable to mirror your identity. Showcase your logo and fine-tune visuals to perfection. This video template makes for memorable promotions and social media splash, leaving a lasting brand impression.
By MotionBox
39s
29
16
9
Make a bold statement with our Neon Vinyl Titles Opener template. Immerse your audience in the world of cinematic cool as they watch a vinyl record player spin with mesmerizing magenta and blue lighting. With easy-to-edit text placeholders and customizable album cover, this multipurpose template allows you to create impactful titles that align with your brand. Whether you're a content creator, filmmaker, or marketer, this horizontal video guarantees to captivate your viewers and make your videos stand out.
