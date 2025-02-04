en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Glitter Explosion Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
4K
6-15s
Landscape
Gold
Explosion
Glow
Flare
Particles
Modern
Cinematic
Music
More details
Glitter Explosion Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:13
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
TippyTop profile image
Created by TippyTop
10exports
13 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Introducing elegance to your content with our Glitter Explosion Reveal! Transform your logo reveal into a radiant spectacle, designed to give your message that luxurious, high-quality appeal. Customize with your own logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to create a dazzling video that's ready to shine in high-definition on any platform, captivating your audience with its brilliance.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of TippyTop
Light Strokes Logo Reveal Original theme video
Light Strokes Logo Reveal
Edit
By bbpixel
10s
6
7
10
Lights revolve around your animated text and implodes into your Logo and tagline to start your nxt YouTube vlog, Twitch stream, gaming highlights, or any other video content you create, share and promote. Just enter the 4 values that define your brand, and upload your logo for a fully branded, professional intro video.
Golden Glitter Reveal Original theme video
Golden Glitter Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
13s
7
3
10
Introducing our Golden Glitter Reveal template, an elegant way to showcase your brand. Watch as golden glitter particles gracefully descend, creating an enchanting atmosphere that captivates viewers. This multipurpose video is perfect for intros, outros, or standalone presentations. Customize it with your logo and text, and get ready to publish a ready-to-impress video that will leave a lasting impact on your audience. Elevate your brand's presence and shine with this stunning reveal template.
Particle Knot Reveal Original theme video
Particle Knot Reveal
Edit
By d3luxxxe
10s
24
4
19
Particle Knot Logo Reveal is a cinematic and abstract animation featuring energy trails which you can colorize with three different colors that are joining in the center accompanied by a burst of light and energy revealing your logo.
Fire Logo Reveal - Horizontal Original theme video
Fire Logo Reveal - Horizontal
Edit
By themediastock
10s
5
4
12
Showcase your logo in a epic way with this Fire logo reveal.
Christmas Tree Reveal Original theme video
Christmas Tree Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
15s
5
3
23
Elevate your content and embrace the magic of the holiday season with our Christmas Tree Reveal template. Set the stage with snowflakes gracefully descending onto a festive Christmas tree, while your logo emerges from the glittering lights. This ready-to-publish video captures the spirit of the holidays and allows for easy customization of your logo, tagline, and colors. Whether you're using it as an intro or as a standalone showcase, this multipurpose template guarantees to captivate your audience and create a lasting impression. Spread joy and festive vibes with this enchanting reveal video.
Soft Intro Blue Theme theme video
Soft Intro
Edit
By LuisBranco
8s
5
3
10
Create your intro with soft animation, composed of lights and particles. Customize logo, tagline, colors and extras options! Come check it out and start customizing!
Urban Cyberpunk Reveal Original theme video
Urban Cyberpunk Reveal
Edit
By tinomotion
11s
5
2
3
A 3D generated template with cyberpunk and glitches effects. It includes 1 logo placeholder, and different color controls to adapt to your needs. You can use it as an opener to your movies, trailers, and videos.
Snowy Christmas reveal Day theme video
Snowy Christmas reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
15s
5
3
20
Embrace the magic of the holidays with a Snowy Christmas reveal. Your brand appears amidst a serene winter scene, with gently falling snowflakes and the warm glow of the season. Perfect for heartfelt greetings or festive promotions, this customizable template lets your logo and message shine through the charm of a snow-kissed Christmas. Share the beauty and joy of the season with your audience!
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us