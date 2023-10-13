Dancing Particles

Bring your tracks to life with an audio‑reactive visualizer that puts your music front and center. A glowing circular spectrum, swirling energy ring, and neon light trails pulse in sync with the beat while your cover art, artist name, and track title stay clearly visible. A built‑in progress bar and timer complete the sleek player feel. Customize colors, fonts, spectrum style, and responsiveness to match any genre, from EDM to hip‑hop and beyond. Perfect for YouTube, social media, and streaming backdrops—create a captivating, professional music visualization in minutes.