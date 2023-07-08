Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fire & Smoke Background - Original - Poster image

Fire & Smoke Background

00:20 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Photorealistic
Fire
Flames
Smoke
1.1Kexports
rating
Set your scene ablaze with a cinematic, photoreal animated background that wraps your content in swirling flames, drifting smoke, and subtle embers. This versatile fiery backdrop is perfect for intros, overlays, stream screens, title cards, and dramatic moments in promos. Tweak colors, intensity, and style to match your brand or project while keeping attention on the central focal area. Designed to work across common aspect ratios, it’s an easy way to inject energy, atmosphere, and impact into any video.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us