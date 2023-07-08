Fire & Smoke Background

Set your scene ablaze with a cinematic, photoreal animated background that wraps your content in swirling flames, drifting smoke, and subtle embers. This versatile fiery backdrop is perfect for intros, overlays, stream screens, title cards, and dramatic moments in promos. Tweak colors, intensity, and style to match your brand or project while keeping attention on the central focal area. Designed to work across common aspect ratios, it’s an easy way to inject energy, atmosphere, and impact into any video.