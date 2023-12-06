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Christmas Wreath Lyrics - Fly Through - Poster image

Christmas Wreath Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 font
Lyric video
Christmas
Festive
Music visualization
Glow
2.3Kexports
rating
Turn your song into a magical Christmas lyric video. This festive 3D scene guides your lines through a wreath‑lined corridor, glowing with string lights, gentle snowfall, and sparkling accents. Customize fonts, colors, glow and rays, and tune the reading position and scroll to your track. Toggle depth‑of‑field for cinematic warmth and choose different wreath placements for the perfect look. Ideal for holiday releases, sing‑alongs, and seasonal uploads, it delivers cozy winter vibes with elegant, readable lyrics and vibrant, celebratory visuals.
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Intro
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Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
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Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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YouTube Overlays
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Design Community
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Help
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Contact Us