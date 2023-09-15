Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sinister Blood Reveal - Vampire Velvet - Poster image

Sinister Blood Reveal

00:16 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Horror
Intro
Halloween
Liquid
1.2Kexports
rating
Make your brand unforgettable with a cinematic Halloween logo animation. A sinister carved pumpkin, gushing blood, and thick smoke set a chilling mood before your title and logo emerge in a glowing reveal. Ideal for intros or outros, this horror-inspired design features fluid liquid effects, shatter moments, and atmospheric fog. Easily customize fonts, logo, colors, and tagline to match your brand. Deliver a polished, spine‑tingling sting for videos, streams, and seasonal promos—fast.
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Intro
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us