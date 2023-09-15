Sinister Blood Reveal

Make your brand unforgettable with a cinematic Halloween logo animation. A sinister carved pumpkin, gushing blood, and thick smoke set a chilling mood before your title and logo emerge in a glowing reveal. Ideal for intros or outros, this horror-inspired design features fluid liquid effects, shatter moments, and atmospheric fog. Easily customize fonts, logo, colors, and tagline to match your brand. Deliver a polished, spine‑tingling sting for videos, streams, and seasonal promos—fast.