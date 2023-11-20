Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Street Style Lyrics - Cyberpunk Alley - Poster image

Street Style Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Lyric video
Music visualization
Music
Urban
Light rays
25.9Kexports
rating
Turn your track into a powerful visual story. This urban lyric video template blends neon light rays, drifting smoke, and gritty alley vibes with a responsive audio spectrum and kinetic typography. Add your artist and song info, paste lyrics, pick backgrounds, and fine‑tune colors and timing for a cohesive brand look. Beat‑reactive motion and a minimalist UI with timer keep viewers engaged. Ideal for singles, teasers, and social posts, it’s a fast way to ship studio‑quality visuals that match your sound.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us