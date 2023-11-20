Street Style Lyrics
Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 2 fonts
25.9Kexports
Turn your track into a powerful visual story. This urban lyric video template blends neon light rays, drifting smoke, and gritty alley vibes with a responsive audio spectrum and kinetic typography. Add your artist and song info, paste lyrics, pick backgrounds, and fine‑tune colors and timing for a cohesive brand look. Beat‑reactive motion and a minimalist UI with timer keep viewers engaged. Ideal for singles, teasers, and social posts, it’s a fast way to ship studio‑quality visuals that match your sound.
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