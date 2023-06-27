Plexus Background

Transform your visuals with a futuristic plexus animated background. Glowing particles link into a dynamic network mesh while subtle camera drift and light trails create depth and motion. Ideal for tech presentations, intros, and digital content, it delivers a clean, minimal, and geometric look with a dark gradient palette and neon glow. Customize colors and particle visibility to fit your brand or mood. Use it as a captivating backdrop behind titles, overlays, or footage to instantly add high-tech polish and ambient energy to any project.