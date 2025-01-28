en
Petals Reveal

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
4K
6-15s
Landscape
Flowers
Wedding
Love
Particles
3D Motion Graphics
Music
Gaming
Petals Reveal - Original - Poster image
TippyTop profile image
Created by TippyTop
8 exports
14 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Let your brand blossom with each petal in our Petals Reveal reveal. As delicate petals dance across the screen, your logo unfurls with elegance. Tailor with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a mesmerizing effect that underscores every introduction or conclusion. Ideal for widescreen displays and social media, this template promises to leave your audience with a lingering impression of grace and beauty.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of TippyTop
Romantic Wedding Title 24 Original theme video
Romantic Wedding Title 24
Edit
By thekate.motion
11s
1
4
11
Let the essence of spring enhance your video projects with an elegant Romantic Wedding Title that captures the spirit of love and celebration. Tailor-made for weddings, anniversaries, and love stories, this motion graphics piece weaves in the beauty of blooming flowers and nature's charm. Easily customize with your text, fonts, and colors to transform your cherished memories into stunning visuals.
3D Valentine's Day Reveal Originall theme video
3D Valentine's Day Reveal
Edit
By kalinichev
10s
3
3
9
Fall in love with every frame of our 3D Valentine's Day Reveal. From delicate pastel shades to silky smooth 3D animations, this template sets the mood for love, ideal for a Valentine's promotion or heartfelt branding moment. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a captivating experience that stays with your audience.
Valentine's Day Stickers Original theme video
Valentine's Day Stickers
Edit
By onbothsides
7s
6
5
19
Set hearts aflutter and capture the essence of romance with our opulent Valentine's Day Stickers opener. Perfect for promotions, it lets you layer your message alongside enchanting visuals. Tailor this template with your logo, text, font, and color choices, and watch your brand love story unfold in a striking and memorable reveal, ready to enchant YouTube audiences and Twitter aficionados alike.
Romance Reveal Magic Original theme video
Romance Reveal Magic
Edit
By TippyTop
10s
23
4
15
Your logo deserves an introduction that exudes romance and grace. With our Romance Reveal Magic template, you're not just showcasing a brand; you're telling a story of sophistication and love. Tailor-made with your logo, tagline, and colors, this ready-to-publish video enchants viewers and leaves an indelible mark with its magical serenade.
Nativity Christmas Original theme video
Nativity Christmas
Edit
By TippyTop
10s
6
3
15
Create a memorable Christmas greeting with a touch of tradition using this Nativity Christmas Reveal. Designed to captivate and engage, it unfolds the cherished holiday narrative while showcasing your customized tagline and logo. Edit with ease to reflect your personal or brand's holiday spirit, making it ideal for holiday events, messages, or digital keepsakes that highlight the season's joy.
Christmas Tree Delight Originall theme video
Christmas Tree Delight
Edit
By MissMotion
15s
6
3
15
Introducing a magical way to showcase your brand with our Christmas Tree Delight template! This captivating experience is perfect for YouTube intros, Facebook videos, and more. This holiday-inspired reveal will enchant your audience with festive flair, making it ideal for promotions or celebratory messages. Customize it with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a video that sparkles with seasonal spirit.
Snowy Christmas reveal Day theme video
Snowy Christmas reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
15s
5
3
20
Embrace the magic of the holidays with a Snowy Christmas reveal. Your brand appears amidst a serene winter scene, with gently falling snowflakes and the warm glow of the season. Perfect for heartfelt greetings or festive promotions, this customizable template lets your logo and message shine through the charm of a snow-kissed Christmas. Share the beauty and joy of the season with your audience!
Rose Petals Reveal Original theme video
Rose Petals Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
14s
6
3
11
Experience the delicate allure of our Rose Petals Reveal where beauty and brand identity intertwine. As rose petals dance across the screen, your logo is revealed, embodying elegance and charm. Tailor the hues to reflect your brand, infuse your tagline, and captivate your audience with a visual narrative that's ready to flourish on every widescreen display.
