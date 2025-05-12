en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Cinematic Ray Unveil

Templates
/
Intro
6-15s
Landscape
Smoke
Outline
Light
Cinematic
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
Financial Services
More details
Cinematic Ray Unveil - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
TippyTop profile image
Created by TippyTop
9exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into a realm where light and smoke intertwine to create the perfect stage for your brand's unveiling. With the Cinematic Ray Unveil, captivate your audience as ethereal wisps dance across the screen, culminating in a dramatic logo reveal. Customize the colors and fonts with ease, and make your brand's entrance as memorable as the content itself.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of TippyTop
Light Rays Original theme video
Light Rays
Edit
By bbpixel
12s
5
3
7
Jazzy Reveal is a cinematic animation where animated outlines of your logo are emitting light rays and reveal your logo. Change the color of light by applying different themes (or create your own), and have your unique logo animation done in minutes!
Smoky Light Reveal - Horizontal Original theme video
Smoky Light Reveal - Horizontal
Edit
By paramall
10s
2
3
12
Smoky Light Reveal - Horizontal is a minimalist template built around an iconic image of light passing through smoke and dust. The lights emanate from the outline of your logo as it emerges from the clouds.
Shock Reveal Spectacle Power Surge theme video
Shock Reveal Spectacle
Edit
By MissMotion
8s
5
3
13
Let your brand emerge with a surge of energy in the Shock Reveal Spectacle. Command attention with a template designed for branding that lasts. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors, then watch as your content catches every eye. Ideal for intros and promotional campaigns, this template is your ticket to a high-impact, widescreen reveal.
Superhot Reveal Original theme video
Superhot Reveal
Edit
By d3luxxxe
10s
22
4
17
Set your brand alight with the Superhot Reveal template. Transform your logo into an adrenaline-pumping spectacle of lights and sparks, perfect for high-energy brands seeking a cinematic impact. Tailor this flexible template with your images, colors, and tagline for an explosive reveal that's ready for YouTube, social media, and beyond.
Magical Book Reveal Original theme video
Magical Book Reveal
Edit
By v.createvfx
13s
2
2
6
Imagine your logo, shrouded in a veil of arcane smoke, coming to life amidst embers that evoke ancient power. With our Magical Book Reveal template, that vision becomes reality. Personalize with your logo and brand colors to produce a video that radiates enigmatic charm.
Portal Reveal Original theme video
Portal Reveal
Edit
By rajpakhare
9s
5
3
9
Step through the portal to electrifying brand identity with our Portal Reveal template. Your logo takes the spotlight, emerging amidst a spectacle of lightning to command attention. It's the perfect way to introduce your essence with impact, complete with custom fonts and colors for a video tailored to your vision. Ideal for socials or the big screen, amplify your message with this bolt of creativity.
Darkness Original theme video
Darkness
Edit
By koma
14s
3
3
6
Produce the ultimate cinematic opener with detailed particle fog effects, customizable lighting and logo texture. Your viewers will sit tight for what follows.
Bullet Hole Reveal Original theme video
Bullet Hole Reveal
Edit
By themediastock
10s
2
3
18
Introducing the Bullet Hole Reveal, where your logo takes center stage in a gritty, cinematic reveal. With gunfire resonating, the surrounding bullet holes light the way to your brand's bold statement. Customizable features, such as fonts and colors, allow you to align with your brand's aura, crafting the perfect opener for your audience.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us