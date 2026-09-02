Showcase your music with a sleek, 3D CD visualizer. A rotating compact disc, audio‑reactive spectrum, timer, and progress bar keep viewers engaged while iridescent highlights and subtle grunge textures add character. Customize colors, fonts, text, and logo to match your brand, then set frequency ranges and sensitivity for the perfect response. Ideal for singles, mixes, and album teasers, this minimal, glossy design delivers a refined, digital look that works across platforms. Drop in your track and publish a polished, beat‑synced video in minutes.