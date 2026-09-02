Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Classic CD Visualizer - Original - Poster image

PrismDisc

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 images · 8 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
3D motion graphics
Music
Compact disc
Audio reactive
8exports
rating
Showcase your music with a sleek, 3D CD visualizer. A rotating compact disc, audio‑reactive spectrum, timer, and progress bar keep viewers engaged while iridescent highlights and subtle grunge textures add character. Customize colors, fonts, text, and logo to match your brand, then set frequency ranges and sensitivity for the perfect response. Ideal for singles, mixes, and album teasers, this minimal, glossy design delivers a refined, digital look that works across platforms. Drop in your track and publish a polished, beat‑synced video in minutes.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us