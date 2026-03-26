Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Riot Typography Lyrics - Originall - Poster image

Riot Typography Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts
Lyric video
Grunge
Music
Bold
Kinetic typography
571exports
rating
Turn your track into an energetic lyric video. This kinetic typography template pairs grunge textures and plastic wrap overlays with graffiti-style symbols to amplify every word. Audio‑reactive motion, camera wiggle, and displacement bring the beat to life, while a built‑in timer and author line keep viewers oriented. Customize fonts, colors, symbol accents, and pacing to match your sound and branding. Perfect for music releases, teasers, and social uploads, it delivers bold, high-impact visuals that sync to your song in seconds.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us