Riot Typography Lyrics

Turn your track into an energetic lyric video. This kinetic typography template pairs grunge textures and plastic wrap overlays with graffiti-style symbols to amplify every word. Audio‑reactive motion, camera wiggle, and displacement bring the beat to life, while a built‑in timer and author line keep viewers oriented. Customize fonts, colors, symbol accents, and pacing to match your sound and branding. Perfect for music releases, teasers, and social uploads, it delivers bold, high-impact visuals that sync to your song in seconds.