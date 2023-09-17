Cursed Skull Reveal
00:15 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
10.5Kexports
Unleash a chilling brand moment with a cinematic skull logo animation. A 3D skull emerges from darkness through thick, swirling smoke, then shatters into drifting fragments to unveil your logo and tagline. Designed for intros and outros, this dark, horror-inspired motion graphic blends atmospheric visuals, 3D motion graphics, and dramatic disintegration for maximum impact. Easily customize colors, fonts, glow, and text to match your brand. Perfect for creators seeking a moody, suspenseful reveal with bold style and smooth, smoke-driven transitions.
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