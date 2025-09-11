Try for free
Blackhole Visualizer

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
4K
Landscape
Space
Stars
Spectrum
Glow
Cinematic
Music
More details
Blackhole Visualizer - Original - Poster image
TippyTop profile image
Created by TippyTop
10exports
Up to 2h
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1song
1image
2texts
2fonts
Turn up the volume and watch your music pull audiences into a journey through the cosmos with our Blackhole Visualizer. Customize every aspect, from text and fonts to colors, and let your beat sync with a stunning galactic vortex. This template isn't just a visual feast, it's an interstellar experience, perfect for any epic soundtrack. It's ready to publish, so get ready to enchant and engage!
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of TippyTop
Chaotic Clouds Viz Original theme video
Chaotic Clouds Viz
Edit
By TippyTop
2h
3
5
39
Infuse your music videos with the essence of the skies! The Chaotic Clouds Viz template takes your audience on a wild ride through a cloudscape that dances to your song's rhythm. It's a fully customizable audiovisual feast, from lyric synchronization to color coordination, making your song a wonder.
Iridescent Vinyl Lyrics Original theme video
Iridescent Vinyl Lyrics
Edit
By tarazz
2h
1
6
50
Set your soundtrack to a dazzling display of colors with our Iridescent Vinyl Lyrics video template that turns beats into a visual feast. Your audience won't just listen to your music; they'll watch it play on a loop on a 3D vinyl, customizable with images and texts that embody your musical vibe. Perfect for sharing across all social media platforms.
Skull Headbanger 3 Original theme video
Skull Headbanger 3
Edit
By tarazz
2h
4
6
44
Rock the visual scene with your sound using our Skull Headbanger 3 music visualizer template. A skull comes alive, pulsating with the beat, paired with an engaging audio spectrum. Fully customizable with your logo, text, and colors, make your music not only heard but visually unforgettable. Ideal for creators looking to brand their beats.
3D Vinyl Visualizer Original theme video
3D Vinyl Visualizer
Edit
By tarazz
2h
8
6
47
Introduce your latest track with a twist, a 3D Vinyl spinning in rhythm to your sound! Our 3D Vinyl Visualizer turns your music into a visual experience, ready to enchant viewers and make them groove to your beat. Customize with your own image, text, and colors to match your unique artistry. Perfect for musicians, DJs, and streaming, it's ready-to-publish and designed to be your soundtrack's visual partner.
Iridescent Vinyl Visualizer Original theme video
Iridescent Vinyl Visualizer
Edit
By tarazz
2h
12
5
43
Transform audio into a visual masterpiece with our Iridescent Vinyl Visualizer video. Your soundtrack animates a vibrant 3D vinyl, grooving in a kaleidoscope of iridescent hues and spinning in a hypnotic loop. Perfect for musicians and creators, customize with your own image, video, and text to strike a chord with the crowd. Ready to publish, it's your music's visual echo.
LoFi Girl Visualizer Original theme video
LoFi Girl Visualizer
Edit
By tarazz
2h
6
4
19
Introducing the Lo-Fi Girl Visualizer. It's perfect for giving your music videos an extra edge. This template is designed to capture the essence of the lo-fi genre with its vintage, retro-inspired visuals and chilled-out vibe. With easy-to-use controls, you can adjust the parameters of the visualizer to create a customized look that perfectly complements your music.
Interstellar Dance 2 New Original theme video
Interstellar Dance 2
Edit
By mocarg
2h
5
2
25
This dancer just won't stop looking at you. Her movements will match your beat exactly, speeding up and slowing down as the music demands it. Start editing and discover deep customization with control over camera effects, the color of space, and the exact beat the dancer will follow.
Interstellar Dance Original theme video
Interstellar Dance
Edit
By mocarg
2h
5
2
30
Make a stellar music video featuring an intergalactic dancer. Explore all new customization features including camera angles, zooms, mirror reflections and color changes. Advanced users will also find in-depth frequency selection so you can choose the exact instrument to which the video reacts.
