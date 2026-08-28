Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Indie Band Reveal - Original - Poster image

Stage Ember

00:08 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 image · 6 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Title sequence
Film Look
Music
13exports
rating
Give your music brand a gritty, high‑impact identity with bold 3D band visuals, oversized headlines and a punchy logo reveal. This energetic film‑look opener blends analog light leaks, scratches and grain with a moody red‑and‑black palette. Customize multiple titles, drop in your audio, adjust background and texture colors, and set your fonts. Perfect for bands, labels, venues and creators in rock or alternative scenes, it works as an intro, title sequence, promo or outro. Make your sound look as loud as it feels—fast, stylish and unmistakably indie.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us