Stage Ember

Give your music brand a gritty, high‑impact identity with bold 3D band visuals, oversized headlines and a punchy logo reveal. This energetic film‑look opener blends analog light leaks, scratches and grain with a moody red‑and‑black palette. Customize multiple titles, drop in your audio, adjust background and texture colors, and set your fonts. Perfect for bands, labels, venues and creators in rock or alternative scenes, it works as an intro, title sequence, promo or outro. Make your sound look as loud as it feels—fast, stylish and unmistakably indie.