Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Vintage Film Logo - Original - Poster image

Grain & Glare

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Film Look
Intro
Outro
Light leak
8exports
rating
Give your brand a timeless cinematic entrance. This logo animation channels authentic film look with warm light leaks, heavy grain, scratches, and subtle vignette. A centered logo reveal flows into a bold finishing title—ideal for intros and outros. Customize colors, text, and music to fit your identity, and optionally add gritty logo noise for extra texture. The moody, duotone palette and gentle floating motion deliver nostalgic impact without being overbearing. Perfect for creators, studios, and brands seeking a retro, grunge aesthetic that feels both artful and unmistakably cinematic.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us