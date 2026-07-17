Grain & Glare

Give your brand a timeless cinematic entrance. This logo animation channels authentic film look with warm light leaks, heavy grain, scratches, and subtle vignette. A centered logo reveal flows into a bold finishing title—ideal for intros and outros. Customize colors, text, and music to fit your identity, and optionally add gritty logo noise for extra texture. The moody, duotone palette and gentle floating motion deliver nostalgic impact without being overbearing. Perfect for creators, studios, and brands seeking a retro, grunge aesthetic that feels both artful and unmistakably cinematic.