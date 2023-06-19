Bring your brand into focus with a cinematic noir logo animation. This grunge-driven design layers film scratches, dust particles, and shattered glass for a gritty, high-contrast look. Use it as a powerful intro or outro and tailor the palette and textures to match your aesthetic. The centered layout and dramatic reveals keep attention on your logo while the atmospheric motion builds intrigue. Easy to customize across multiple aspect ratios, it’s perfect for channels and brands seeking a moody, cinematic identity.