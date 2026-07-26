Grain & Glare - Square

Bring bold character to your brand with a gritty logo animation styled after classic film. This template layers heavy film grain, scratches, and dramatic light leaks over a clean, centered composition. Reveal your logo first, then switch to a powerful headline or call‑to‑action. It works great as an intro or outro, with moody, nostalgic visuals and a steady, cinematic pace. Easily adjust colors to match your brand and toggle logo noise for extra texture. If you want a vintage, grunge aesthetic with immediate impact, this film-burn look delivers memorable results in seconds.