Analog Echo Reveal - Square

Templates
/
Outro
Square
6-15s
Analog
80s
Futuristic
Distortion
Retro
Glitch
Flare
Logo Animation
More details
Analog Echo Reveal - Square - Original - Poster image
tinomotion profile image
Created by tinomotion
7exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
1audio
Step back in time with our nostalgic Analog Echo Reveal template that merges vintage charm and modern branding. Watch as light leaks and a classic CRT effect build suspense, culminating in a glitchy, edge-of-your-seat reveal of your logo. Perfect for any platform, this video is ready to publish, making it simple to add a distinctive touch to your content with your own logo and colors.
Similar templates
Best of tinomotion
Nightmare Pumpkin Intro - Square Original Theme theme video
Nightmare Pumpkin Intro - Square
Edit
By milinkovic
11s
4
3
10
Catapult your audience into a spooky spectacle with the Nightmare Pumpkin Intro. This template brings your Halloween content to life with a menacing pumpkin animation and eerie, atmospheric effects. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a chillingly memorable reveal. Perfect for seasonal promotions, event teasers, or social media posts that demand attention and a touch of fright.
Merge Loading Fusion Reveal - Square Original theme video
Merge Loading Fusion Reveal - Square
Edit
By 12artlife12
12s
7
6
12
Experience the thrill of unity with our Merge Loading Fusion Reveal. Watch two emblematic logos spin, culminating in a burst of light that unveils your main logo. Perfect for intros or stand-alone brand identity videos, this template allows full customization of your logo, tagline, text, and brand colors. Make a splash with a reveal that captures dynamic storytelling and your brand’s essence.
Digital Age Intro - Square Original theme video
Digital Age Intro - Square
Edit
By MotionBank21
10s
7
3
10
Embark on a digital journey with the Digital Age Intro, a high-definition intro that teleports your brand into the realm of innovation. With sleek animations and a modern tech aesthetic, you can add your logo, tagline, and brand colors to forge a reveal that's as cutting-edge as your vision. Ideal for tech startups or any content that requires a compelling, futuristic twist.
Ignition Burst Intro - Square Original theme video
Ignition Burst Intro - Square
Edit
By 12artlife12
9s
6
3
10
Electrify your brand's reveal with the Ignition Burst Intro template designed to capture and astonish. As flames consume the screen, your brand's logo emerges, glowing with energy and purpose. This customizable template with your own fonts, colors, and tagline is perfect for a dramatic intro or powerful standalone message.
Water Liquid Drop Intro - Square RGB Mode theme video
Water Liquid Drop Intro - Square
Edit
By 12artlife12
6s
7
3
8
Dive into a mesmerizing unveil with our Water Liquid Drop Intro template. A droplet cascades down, conjuring ripples that swell into a shimmering orb, foretelling the emergence of your logo. Then, like a burst of inspiration, it splashes open, branding your identity with eloquence. Customize this spectacle with your own fonts, colors, and tagline for a splash that's uniquely yours.
Partnership Clean Fold Unveil - Square Original theme video
Partnership Clean Fold Unveil - Square
Edit
By MotionBank21
8s
7
4
11
Bring a modern twist to your brand’s voice with the sleek Partnership Clean Fold Unveil. Featuring elegant folding animations that seamlessly merge your logos and messages, this template is perfect for co-branded content or announcements. Customize it with your company’s fonts, colors, and tagline for a professional presentation that stays polished from start to finish. Showcase your business in style today!
Merge Clean Fold Unveil - Square Original theme video
Merge Clean Fold Unveil - Square
Edit
By MotionBank21
8s
5
5
11
Introducing a sophisticated way to reveal your brand with the Merge Clean Fold Unveil. Horizontal lines ripple across the screen, folding smoothly to showcase your logos and messages with modern elegance. Tailor it to your style with custom fonts and colors. This multipurpose masterpiece gels perfectly with corporate mergers or collaborative projects, delivering a polished, unified message across multiple platforms.
Liquid Swirl Splash Intro - Square RGB Mode theme video
Liquid Swirl Splash Intro - Square
Edit
By 12artlife12
6s
7
3
12
Step into a world of fluid artistry with our Liquid Swirl Splash Intro template, where every swirl spells sophistication. As animated lines and swirling drops unite to create an energetic splash, your logo takes center stage, flanked by sleek textual accents. Perfect for intros or brand showcases, customize fonts, colors, and taglines to match your unique brand identity. Let your content burst onto the scene with a splash that's as vibrant as your vision.
