Analog Echo Reveal
Created by tinomotion
18exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1audio
Step back in time with our nostalgic Analog Echo Reveal template that merges vintage charm and modern branding. Watch as light leaks and a classic CRT effect build suspense, culminating in a glitchy, edge-of-your-seat reveal of your logo. Perfect for any platform, this video is ready to publish, making it simple to add a distinctive touch to your content with your own logo and colors.
Similar templates
Best of tinomotion
By tinomotion
10s
5
2
4
Step into the spotlight with our Analog Glow Reveal template. As the camera pulls back, immerse yourself in the nostalgia of colorful 35mm filmstrips whirling in motion, culminating in your vibrant logo uniting piece by piece. This retro-inspired template provides a stylish, captivating opening for your videos, perfect for introducing your brand in style on any platform.
By mocarg
11s
5
2
3
Into the Multiverse is a collaboration between CuteRabbit, Tinomotion, Shoeeb, Tarazz, Vivace_studio, Rade and myself. We were inspired by the new "Into the Spiderverse" movie and wanted to try a similar experiment where multiple talented authors around the world worked on a single project to deliver a template no single author could. Please enjoy our very unique template on our platform.
By S_WorX
13s
5
3
10
Take your viewers on a journey through yesteryears with our VHS Reveal. Perfect for any social media platform that favors full-screen, this template lets you tweak fonts and color schemes to match your brand's vibe. Use it to craft a dynamic opening or a stylish outro that leaves a lasting, retro-cool impression.
By Tikhiy
10s
4
3
17
Get ready to groove with our Retro Wave Glitch Reveal template, where retro meets modern in a spectacular display of '80s graphics. Ideal for any content that requires a punch of past-era pizzazz, this template allows you to easily drop in your logo for an instant throwback feel. Take advantage of this eye-catching opener for trailers, reviews, and social media videos.
By Tikhiy
9s
4
3
17
Step back in time and set the stage with our Retro Style Grid Reveal template. Vibrant 80's graphics collide with vintage text effects to craft a lively intro that's as cool as it is funky. Perfect for grabbing attention on any social media platform, it's the ideal way to spark nostalgia in trailers, shows, or promotions. Add your logo, tweak the tagline and colors, and you've got a ready-to-publish hit!
By tinomotion
10s
9
2
9
Elevate your brand with our Retro Liquid Reveal template. Watch as liquid waves sweep across the screen, revealing your logo in a mesmerizing display. With a touch of nostalgia and an 80s vibe, this multipurpose horizontal video is perfect for intros, outros, or as a standalone showcase of your brand. Customize it with your logo, colors, and fonts to create a unique visual experience. Get ready to publish a video that captures attention and leaves a lasting impression.
By Tikhiy
8s
4
4
36
Introduce your content with style using our Retro Wave Reveal 4 template. This captivating reveal video combines stunning effects to unveil your logo, creating a memorable opening for your gaming reviews, highlight videos, TV shows, and commercials. With its versatile design and multipurpose use, this template is perfect for creating professional and engaging content. Customize it with your logo and tagline to leave a lasting impression on your audience. Get ready to publish a video that grabs attention and sets your brand apart.
By tinomotion
10s
6
2
3
Old School Cinema Reveal is a stylish template with a vintage 70´s cinema style logo reveal. Easy to use with just 1 logo placeholder. A 10 seconds opener for your TV show, commercials, presentations, slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Amaze your audience with this template.
