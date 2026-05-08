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Urban Rush - Square - Original - Poster image

Urban Rush - Square

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 14 videos · 1 image · 8 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Urban
Bold
Outro
45exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a punchy, square logo animation built for fast-paced intros, outros, and quick promos. Urban textures, bold typography, halftone grain, and sliding color panels create a gritty yet polished look. Drop in your logo, colors, and media to showcase products or moments in a dynamic montage, then wrap with a clean typewriter-style CTA. Vibrant gradients, decorative shapes, and paint swipes keep the energy high while subtle paper textures add depth. Perfect for social posts and campaigns that need instant impact.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us