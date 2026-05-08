Urban Rush - Square

Bring your brand to life with a punchy, square logo animation built for fast-paced intros, outros, and quick promos. Urban textures, bold typography, halftone grain, and sliding color panels create a gritty yet polished look. Drop in your logo, colors, and media to showcase products or moments in a dynamic montage, then wrap with a clean typewriter-style CTA. Vibrant gradients, decorative shapes, and paint swipes keep the energy high while subtle paper textures add depth. Perfect for social posts and campaigns that need instant impact.