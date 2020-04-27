Short Stomp Promo Square

Create a fast, energetic stomp promo that hits hard with bold titles, diagonal panel transitions, and a smooth image slideshow. This square-ready design also adapts to 16:9, making it perfect for social ads, product teasers, event announcements, and brand highlights. Swap images, edit headlines, and add your logo and tagline at the end for a clean, memorable finish. With rhythmic cuts and slick motion, your message stays clear and impactful in just seconds.