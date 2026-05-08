Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Quasar Intro - Square - Original - Poster image

Quasar Intro - Square

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 1 image · 13 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Title sequence
Futuristic
Vortex
7exports
rating
Supercharge your brand with a fast, futuristic intro that blends neon gradients, speed tunnels and bold typography into a striking logo reveal. This square template features dynamic grids, light trails, waveform accents and flexible media cards for quick product or app teases. Easily customize multiple headlines, swap in your logo, drop in images, and fine‑tune colors to match your identity. Perfect for intros, promos and outros, it delivers instant impact and crisp readability on social feeds. Make your message pop with confident motion and a clean, center-focused layout designed to hook viewers in seconds.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us