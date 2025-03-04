en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Crazy Shapes Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
4K
6-15s
Landscape
Code
Cyberpunk
Pixels
Energy
Fast
Glitch
Abstract
Light
Digital
More details
Crazy Shapes Logo Intro - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
kalinichev profile image
Created by kalinichev
8exports
10 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
10texts
3fonts
1audio
Introducing your logo with a surge of energy has never been easier. Our Crazy Shapes Reveal template features a fusion of glowing shapes, breathtaking glitch effects, and swift animations to ensure your brand pops. It's a multipurpose powerhouse that offers infinite customization with your logo, text, and fonts. Make your mark with style.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of kalinichev
Urban Cyberpunk Reveal Original theme video
Urban Cyberpunk Reveal
Edit
By tinomotion
11s
5
2
3
A 3D generated template with cyberpunk and glitches effects. It includes 1 logo placeholder, and different color controls to adapt to your needs. You can use it as an opener to your movies, trailers, and videos.
Tech Formation Original theme video
Tech Formation
Edit
By bbpixel
10s
5
3
14
Step into the digital age with this Tech Formation Reveal template. Your logo comes alive amidst binary codes and dynamic light effects, ensuring a memorable impact. Tailor your intro with custom taglines, fonts, and colors to capture your unique brand essence. Designed for tech-savvy brands aiming to make a statement on wide screens.
Glitch Gaming Logo Cyan Theme theme video
Glitch Gaming Logo
Edit
By CuteRabbit
6s
13
2
9
Awesome hexagon hi-tech logo transition for your stream.
Neon Stroke Original theme video
Neon Stroke
Edit
By bbpixel
12s
7
3
13
Is this cool and unique logo animation your new intro? It takes only a few clicks to try it and you can test everything for free! Our Neon Stroke Logo Reveal is a dark and cinematic animation with a cyberpunk vibe where the outlines of your logo are animated with bright neon strokes.
Crypto Intro Original theme video
Crypto Intro
Edit
By bucketinfoo
10s
5
10
18
Crypto NFT Intro is a template you can use to introduce your blockchain, crypto, and NFTs themed online streams and review videos.
Cyberpunk Neon Reveal Orig theme video
Cyberpunk Neon Reveal
Edit
By Shoeeb
9s
5
3
4
As the digital world comes to life, a cyberpunk neon landscape unfolds before your eyes. Glowing pixelated glitches ignite the screen, revealing a stunningly surreal visual feast. Like particles in motion, streams of light and color swirl around, creating an electrifying atmosphere that feels both chaotic and beautiful. With every glitch and flicker, your logo emerges in all its neon glory, a beacon in this dark, futuristic realm. This is a cyberpunk dream brought to life, a stunning tribute to the power of technology and imagination.
Digital Reveal Original theme video
Digital Reveal
Edit
By creative_atom
8s
6
3
10
The digital Reveal is the appearance of the logo through many multi-colored round particles. An intro with 3D elements will perfectly complement your sci-fi projects.
Fast Light Logo Original theme video
Fast Light Logo
Edit
By Shoeeb
7s
2
3
6
Unique fast lights sketch out your logo quickly in a powerful video opener.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us