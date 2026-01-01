Youtube intro for cooking channel
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bucketinfoo
THE BUCKET DESIGN is an independent production company and animation studio based in London and Rome with an established reputation for producing fantastic content and obtaining unique access to high-profile companies and institutions. Out of their London and Rome offices The Bucket Design direct and produce templates with a diverse spectrum of media ranging from Animation, Film & Video to Illustration, Graphic Design, Photography. The challenge for the team is to produce creative solutions that organically mix contemporary digital and traditional handcrafted techniques in unique, refreshing, innovative ways – that stand out from the regular streamlined business solutions offered elsewhere.
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bucketinfoo's templates
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Intro
Music visualization
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Subscribe animation
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