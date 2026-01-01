Youtube intro for cooking channel
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bucketinfoo

THE BUCKET DESIGN is an independent production company and animation studio based in London and Rome with an established reputation for producing fantastic content and obtaining unique access to high-profile companies and institutions. Out of their London and Rome offices The Bucket Design direct and produce templates with a diverse spectrum of media ranging from Animation, Film & Video to Illustration, Graphic Design, Photography. The challenge for the team is to produce creative solutions that organically mix contemporary digital and traditional handcrafted techniques in unique, refreshing, innovative ways – that stand out from the regular streamlined business solutions offered elsewhere.
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PORTFOLIO
Tablet Web Site App Intro Promotion
By bucketinfoo
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2K
00:52
Tablet Web Site App Intro Promotion Original theme video
Glitch Tech Deals Promo
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00:11
Glitch Tech Deals Promo Original theme video
Summer Travel Opener
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60fps
00:22
Summer Travel Opener Original theme video
Quality Glitch Intro
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4K
00:08
Quality Glitch Intro Original theme video
Stomp Youtube Actions
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4K · 60fps
00:08
Stomp Youtube Actions Original theme video
Hip Hop Stomp Intro Opener
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2K
00:24
Hip Hop Stomp Intro Opener Original theme video
Logo Glitch Opener
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4K
00:06
Logo Glitch Opener Original theme video
Energy Tunnel Music Visualizer Vol 04
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2K
Energy Tunnel Music Visualizer Vol 04 Original theme video
CyberPunk Logo Glitch
By bucketinfoo
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00:05
CyberPunk Logo Glitch Original theme video
Urban You Tube Intro Opener
By bucketinfoo
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2K · 60fps
00:07
Urban You Tube Intro Opener Original theme video
Crypto Trap Youtube Actions
By bucketinfoo
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4K · 60fps
00:10
Crypto Trap Youtube Actions Original theme video
Colorful Beauty Organic Product Promo
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60fps
00:16
Colorful Beauty Organic Product Promo Original theme video
Clean Logo Retro Intro Opener
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2K
00:06
Clean Logo Retro Intro Opener Original theme video
Fluid Youtube Actions
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4K · 60fps
00:08
Fluid Youtube Actions Original theme video
Energy Pattern Vol. 01
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2K
Energy Pattern Vol. 01 Original theme video
Black Friday Sale Opener
By bucketinfoo
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00:06
Black Friday Sale Opener Original theme video
App Promo Clean Presentation Opener
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2K
00:30
App Promo Clean Presentation Opener Original theme video
Travel Nature Intro Opener
By bucketinfoo
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60fps
00:17
Travel Nature Intro Opener Original theme video
Superhero Glitch Logo Reveal
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4K
00:05
Superhero Glitch Logo Reveal Black Friday theme video
Corporate Presentation Intro Promo
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2K
00:42
Corporate Presentation Intro Promo Original theme video
Back to School Intro Opener
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60fps
00:16
Back to School Intro Opener Original theme video
Black Friday Packaging Titles
By bucketinfoo
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4K
00:17
Black Friday Packaging Titles Original theme video
Breaking News Intro Opener
By bucketinfoo
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00:12
Breaking News Intro Opener Original theme video
Crypto Intro
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4K
00:10
Crypto Intro Original theme video
Urban Promo Stories 2
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00:10
Urban Promo Stories 2 Original theme video
HR stylish promo Company Values
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60fps
00:25
HR stylish promo Company Values Original theme video
Grunge Gaming Transition
By bucketinfoo
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4K · 60fps
00:05
Grunge Gaming Transition Original theme video
Family Moments Slideshow
By bucketinfoo
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60fps
00:31
Family Moments Slideshow Original theme video
Energy Techno Music Visualizer
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2K
Energy Techno Music Visualizer Original theme video
Console Gaming Reveal
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4K
00:07
Console Gaming Reveal Original theme video
Educational Historical Timeline
By bucketinfoo
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60fps
00:20
Educational Historical Timeline Original theme video
Fresh Food Logo
By bucketinfoo
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4K · 60fps
00:08
Fresh Food Logo Original theme video
Online Shop Product Promo
By bucketinfoo
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60fps
00:15
Online Shop Product Promo Black Friday theme video
Smart Watch App Promo Intro Opener
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2K
00:33
Smart Watch App Promo Intro Opener Original theme video
Human Resourses Company Recruitment Job Offer
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60fps
00:22
Human Resourses Company Recruitment Job Offer Original theme video
Vintage Denim Fashion
By bucketinfoo
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60fps
00:10
Vintage Denim Fashion Original theme video
Online Yoga Slideshow Promo
By bucketinfoo
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2K
00:25
Online Yoga Slideshow Promo Original theme video
Family Moments
By bucketinfoo
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60fps
00:30
Family Moments Original theme video
Desktop You Tube Intro
By bucketinfoo
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2K
00:12
Desktop You Tube Intro Original theme video
Breaking News Lines
By bucketinfoo
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60fps
00:09
Breaking News Lines Original theme video
Action Game Transition
By bucketinfoo
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4K · 60fps
00:05
Action Game Transition Original theme video
Spooky Halloween Music Visualizer
By bucketinfoo
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2K
Spooky Halloween Music Visualizer Original theme video
Glitch Neon You Tube Actions
By bucketinfoo
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4K · 60fps
00:07
Glitch Neon You Tube Actions Original theme video
Poster Rip Off Logo Reveal
By bucketinfoo
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4K
00:05
Poster Rip Off Logo Reveal Original theme video
Liquid Paint Logo
By bucketinfoo
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4K
00:08
Liquid Paint Logo Original theme video
Halloween Trick Or Treat Intro 2
By bucketinfoo
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00:06
Halloween Trick Or Treat Intro 2 Original theme video
Halloween Spooky Stories 1
By bucketinfoo
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00:08
Halloween Spooky Stories 1 Original theme video
Restaurant Cook Summer
By bucketinfoo
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4K · 60fps
00:05
Restaurant Cook Summer Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Mockups
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Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
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Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
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Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
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Music Video Maker
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Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
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Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Resources
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Simple Video Tools
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Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
Contact Us