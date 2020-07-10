Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Travel Nature Intro Opener - Original - Poster image

Travel Nature Intro Opener

00:17 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 8 images · 11 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Scrapbook
Intro
Slideshow
Travel
Photo album
739exports
rating
Bring your journeys to life with a nostalgic travel opener. This scrapbook-inspired slideshow layers white‑bordered photos over aged paper with postmarks, handwriting and subtle grain. Smooth slide-ins and staggered motion keep the pacing relaxed and inviting—ideal for intros, promos or a photo album recap. Personalize each scene with your own images, titles and a closing brand mark. The warm earth-tone palette and retro textures add timeless charm while staying clean and readable. A beautiful way to share highlights from trips, events or family adventures with a refined vintage feel.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us