Youtube intro for cooking channel
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History Timeline - Original - Poster image

History Timeline

00:30 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 23 images · 8 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Historical
Grunge
Scrapbook
Polaroid
2.9Kexports
rating
Tell your story with a vintage, history-inspired slideshow. This template layers polaroids, aged maps, paper labels and documentary textures to create a warm, nostalgic timeline. Smooth slide-ins, parallax motion and film grain produce a cinematic scrapbook feel, perfect for documentaries, museums, class projects or brand heritage reels. Customize fonts, colors, text and media, then finish with a clean logo scene. Create an evocative sequence that feels archival yet polished—ideal for milestones, biographies, travel histories and historic events.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us