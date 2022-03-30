Youtube intro for cooking channel
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History Timeline - Original - Poster image

History Timeline

01:51 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 46 images · 51 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Timeline
Grunge
Documentary
Polaroid
7.9Kexports
rating
Build a compelling story across decades with a cinematic, documentary-inspired timeline. This grungy slideshow layers polaroid photo prints over a textured background, blending film grain, light leaks and bold date badges for dramatic impact. Smooth slide-in transitions, staggered motion and parallax depth keep the narrative flowing while clear titles anchor each milestone. Ideal for historical reels, archives, biographies and retrospectives, it’s easy to customize with your own images, dates and captions to produce a polished, professional chronicle.
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Music Video Maker
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Phone Mockups
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