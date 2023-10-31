Youtube intro for cooking channel
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History Timeline Slideshow - Original - Poster image

History Timeline Slideshow

00:49 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 11 videos · 1 image · 22 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Timeline
Cinematic
Title sequence
Documentary
8.8Kexports
rating
Bring your chronology to life with a cinematic timeline slideshow crafted for historical storytelling. This design blends documentary style titles, grunge textures, film grain, and red light leaks to create an evocative, archival atmosphere. Easily drop in your photos or videos and edit the dates and descriptions. Subtle camera drift, blur-to-focus transitions, and brush-stroke title bands keep each chapter engaging. Finish with a clean logo outro on a textured backdrop. Ideal for documentaries, memorial pieces, retrospectives, and heritage branding.
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iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
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Help
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Contact Us